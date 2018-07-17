× Crews extinguish field fire near Kennecott copper mine

BINGHAM CANYON, Utah — Fire crews knocked down a field fire near Kennecott’s Bingham Canyon Copper Mine Tuesday morning.

Dispatchers say the brush fire was in the area of 8400 West and 10200 South, and Fox 13 News first heard report of the fire shortly before 8:30 a.m.

Unified Fire Authority said as of about 9:25 a.m. the fire has been knocked down and no injuries have been reported.

“There were propane tanks and a cyanide tank near the fire with no dangerous material released!” UFA stated.

UFA said all of the gas tanks that could have been affected by the fire are showing normal readings.

No further information about the size and cause were immediately available. Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.