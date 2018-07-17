Crews contain brush fire on 80 acres along I-80 near Utah-Wyoming border

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — Crews from Utah and Wyoming contained a brush fire that burned about 80 acres along I-80.

According to Uinta County Fire and Ambulance in Wyoming, a train ignited a brush fire Monday night near the Wasatch Exit on I-80 on the Utah side of the Wyoming border.

The fire grew quickly and reached about 80 acres before crews from Summit County, Utah and Uinta County, Wyoming were able to contain the fire. Officials say overnight rain helped keep the fire contained.

“Conditions remain very dry overall and fire danger is still considered to be very high,” Uinta County Fire and Ambulance stated.