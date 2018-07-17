× Crews battling new fire in Duchesne County

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah– Fire crews are battling a small fire four miles north of US-40 in the Fruitland area of Duchesne County.

The fire, called the Santaquin Fire, is about 30 acres in size, according to the Dollar Ridge Fire Information Office.

The Duchesne County Sherriff’s Office said that a Type 1 team that was working the Dollar Ridge Fire was sent to help battle the new blaze.

The Type 1 team is aided by helicopters and is working to contain the fire.

Firefighters estimate they will have the fire contained by 6 p.m. Tuesday night. Residents in the area are not being asked to evacuate.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This is an ongoing story. Additional details will be posted as they become available.