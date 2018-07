× Crews battle fire notheast of Ely in Nevada

WHITE PINE COUNTY, NEV. — Crews battled a fire that had reached 350 acres Tuesday night near Ely, Nevada.

The fire was burning in White Pine County, Eastern Nevada Interagency Fire said in a post.

“Firefighter and public safety are the top priority,” interagency wrote. “The public is advised to be aware of an increased presence of fire vehicle traffic in the area.”