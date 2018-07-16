‘We cannot allow the police to police themselves any longer’: Community group urges Salt Lake to pass an ordinance to make officers more accountable

SALT LAKE CITY – Carly Haldeman, a community organizer with the group Utah Against Police Brutality, grew visibly frustrated Monday afternoon as she stood outside Salt Lake City Hall and detailed a number of recent instances she said highlight police brutality in the city and state, The Salt Lake Tribune reported.

Of the seven officer-involved shootings in Utah this year, in a county that identifies as 72 percent white, at least four involved people of color. Three of those people died. But none of the officers involved in recent incidents, Haldeman said, have faced any consequences — a reality she said demonstrates a lack of accountability within the system.

“We cannot allow the police to police themselves any longer,” she said at a news conference held by Utah Against Police Brutality.

The organization is pushing for the Salt Lake City Council to consider a new ordinance that would create a democratically-elected seven-member board it says would hold the city’s police department accountable.

