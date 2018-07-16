State and city lawmakers to discuss ‘consensus recommendations’ for Utah inland port at Monday meeting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- New movement on the negotiations over the controversial inland port proposal is expected Monday morning at a meeting in Salt Lake City.

Gov. Gary Herbert along with elected representatives from both the state and city level will be discussing "consensus recommendations" for the inland port Monday at 10 a.m.

That discussion will be followed by a Q&A.

Herbert and other lawmakers met behind closed doors last week to discuss the inland port. Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski, who has been a vocal critic of the inland port, was absent from that meeting but sent a letter to council members saying she won't endorse "behind the scenes negotiations".

Biskupski and other city leaders have accused the state of making a "land grab" for the massive import and export center, raising concerns about taxes and infrastructure.

Earlier this year the Utah Legislature passed a bill creating an Inland Port Authority.

Supporters of the inland Pport say it will be the largest economic development project in the history of Utah.

