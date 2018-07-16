‘Severe’ flood alert issued for City of Kanab, Kane County

KANAB, Utah – A flash flood warning for Kanab Creek and southern portions of Kane County was announced Monday, and the City of Kanab warned residents to exercise caution.

According to the National Weather Service Salt Lake City, the warning was issued for Kanab Creek, which drains down into the city of Kanab.

Flash Flood Warning including Kanab UT until 6:30 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/n7VSYq2Wqi — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) July 16, 2018

The flash flood warning will be in effect until 6:30 p.m. Monday, and Kanab City advised residents to exercise caution and “keep out of canyons and drainages.”

This is an ongoing news story. Additional details will be posted as they become available.