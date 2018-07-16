× Sandy Mayor picks William O’Neal for Police Chief

SANDY, Utah — Sandy Mayor Kurt Bradburn announced Monday he has picked former Deputy Chief William O’Neal to be the city’s next chief of police.

O’Neal has been serving as interim police chief since former chief Kevin Thacker was placed on leave and ultimately fired after an independent investigation into reports of unwanted physical contact.

According to Monday’s press release, the Mayor’s Office received more than 50 applications during a nationwide search. Applicants were scored and the top 15 were interviewed by a panel before the mayor interviewed five candidates chosen by that panel.

“Interim Chief William O’Neal has served Sandy City for over 20 years and I am confident he is the best person to lead the Sandy Police Department,” Bradburn stated. “During the interview process, Chief O’Neal stood out for his innovative and forward-thinking ideas. He exemplified great leadership and has risen to the challenges placed on him as the Interim Police Chief. I look forward to working closely with him while I serve as Mayor.”

According to the press release, O’Neal’s “advice and consent is on the city council agenda for Tuesday, July 17th where the council must vote to confirm his appointment.”