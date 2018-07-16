× Police seek suspect who allegedly posed as salesman, tried to sexually assault South Jordan woman

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah – South Jordan police are looking for a man who allegedly attempted to sexually assault a woman in the Daybreak area Sunday afternoon.

According to Lt. Matt Pennington with the South Jordan Police Department, the man knocked on the door of a home on Blackshire Drive, posing as a salesman.

The suspect then broke into the home and tried to sexually assault her, Pennington said.

Police are still investigating the incident but said they do not feel there is a threat to the public.

The suspect was described as a white male, six feet tall with brown hair, wearing a blue polo shirt and jeans​.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the South Jordan Police Department at (801) 840-4000.