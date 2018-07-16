× One killed in early morning Provo crash

PROVO, Utah – A woman was killed after hitting a power pole head-on early Monday morning in Provo.

According to a post made by the Provo Police Department, the incident happened at 4:44 a.m. on the 2300 block of South State Street.

Police identified the driver as 47-year-old Rachel Anderson.

After the accident, Rachel was transported to the hospital, where she died, police said.

Police said Anderson drove into the oncoming lane of traffic and hit a power pole. She was the sole occupant of the vehicle. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.