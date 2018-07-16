× Nuestra Fiesta Hispana to celebrate Hispanic community during Days of ’47

SALT LAKE CITY – The Nuestra Fiesta Hispana rodeo event kicks off on June 22, to celebrate the contribution of Hispanic and Latino community members during the Days of ’47 Rodeo.

The evening will sport “entertainment for all family members,” organizers of the festival wrote.

All proceeds made during the event will go towards two local non-profit organizations: Latinos in Action and Una Mano Amiga (A Friendly Hand).

Tickets to the event can be found here.