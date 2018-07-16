× Mosquito tested positive for West Nile at Willard Bay in Box Elder County

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah – A mosquito sample from Willard Bay in Box Elder County tested positive for West Nile virus, and specialists are advising the public to take precautions.

According to the Box Elder Mosquito Abatement District, the Utah State Public Health Laboratory recently tested a sample from Willard Bay that was positive with the virus.

The abatement district said that this was the first positive sample of West Nile in Box Elder County in 2018.

“The virus has only been confirmed near Willard Bay thus far, but it is possible that the virus could be more widespread at this point,” the abatement district said in a statement. “We are announcing this to make the county aware that West Nile virus season has started.”

The abatement district reminded the public to ensure that they are protected from mosquito bites, especially after dark.

Ways to avoid being bitten by mosquitos include wearing long-sleeved shirts and pants and mosquito repellent with DEET or Picaridin.