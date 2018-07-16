The manager of the Ogden Raptors is only 28 years old and knows how to mix business with pleasure. Jeremy Rodriguez gets mic’d up in the video above.
Mic’d up with Ogden Raptors’ manager Jeremy Rodriguez
-
Provo Police: man arrested after assaulting pregnant girlfriend, threatening to kill her
-
Springville man accused of beating girlfriend after finding out she is pregnant
-
Ogden man hopes to find good Samaritans who helped him after crash
-
Flight bound for SLC diverts to Ogden after pregnant passenger suffers medical emergency
-
Utah attorney delivers donations from the community to volcano victims in Guatemala
-
-
Grandfather beaten with concrete block, told ‘go back to your own country’
-
Police identify man shot, killed in Ogden; suspect at large
-
Friends remember North Ogden man who died at Flaming Gorge Reservoir
-
Ogden City Soccer Club starts inaugural season
-
Students remember Ogden teacher who died in Willard Bay
-
-
Ogden law enforcement searching for men responsible for grass fire
-
Man crushed to death at pet food manufacturer in Ogden
-
Man recalls being stranded in water for 10 hours after deadly boating accident