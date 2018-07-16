Local Dancer Stephanie Sosa talks about what it is like behinds the scenes on So You Think You Can Dance. To catch up on the season and watch extras, visit fox.com
Local Dancer talks about what it is like behinds the scenes on So You Think You Can Dance.
-
Jensen Arnold talks about So You Think You Can Dance
-
Dance Elevated
-
A police officer asked a 6-year-old girl in a wheelchair to dance. The internet swooned
-
Utah Pride Center to offer suicide survivor support
-
New documentary about ‘The 5 Browns’ tells a story of resilience
-
-
7-year-old who lost leg to infection dances again with new prosthetic
-
After finding wedding ring in the ashes of their home, husband proposes again
-
The many forms of distracted driving
-
Hip hop artist, Chali 2na of Jurassic 5, announced as headliner for Urban Arts Festival
-
Negotiations under way again over inland port, without SLC’s mayor
-
-
Former model and young son die in plunge from New York hotel
-
Local couple spearheads petition to change Salt Lake City flag
-
Sorority grants World War II veteran’s final wish to dance with a beautiful woman