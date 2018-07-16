How to simplify your wardrobe

Do you spend a lot of time in front of your closet trying to decide what to wear? Dani Slaugh a personal stylist and owner of Style By Dani shares her tips for simplifying your wardrobe without making it boring. For more information go to StyleByDani.com.
