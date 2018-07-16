× Dramatic video shows police pursuit, officer shooting through car windshield

Please allow a moment for the video below to load.

LAS VEGAS – Dramatic body cam footage of a Las Vegas officer-involved shooting was released Monday, in which an officer appears to shoot at a suspect through a patrol car windshield.

Assistant Sheriff Tim Kelly with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that on approximately 9:30 a.m. on July 11, officers observed an SUV that appeared to be connected to an attempted murder where a victim was shot multiple times.

Officers began to pursue the vehicle, Kelly said. During the pursuit, two suspects allegedly shot at officers 34 times, “striking multiple marked patrol vehicles.”

Kelly said officers returned fire a total of 32 times.

“The suspects were identified as 23-year- old Fidel Miranda and 30-year-old Rene Nunez,” Kelly said. “Miranda was declared deceased by medical personnel on scene.”

A video of the full press conference on the incident can be seen below: