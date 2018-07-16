× Crude oil spill cleanup continues in Price River

CARBON COUNTY, Utah – Crews took advantage of cooler weather to continue cleaning up a crude oil spill from a tanker that rolled into the Price River in Carbon County Thursday.

According to the Utah Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), the local health department, the DEQ, and Maverick all worked together to clean up the spill before hotter weather rolls in, possibly making cleanup more difficult.

The DEQ said that cooler weather had kept the crude oil “globbed together,” making its removal from the river easier.

“A storm surge in the Gordon Creek drainage area Sunday night wiped out one containment boom,” the DEQ wrote in an update Monday. “Another boom was set up downstream at Wellington to address the surge. Teams are monitoring the river there and It appears no serious amounts of oil made it past the second boom.”

The Division of Drinking Water was dispatched to the Green River today to monitor the drinking water to make sure it was not contaminated.

“Sample results have come back from the lab and are encouraging,” the DEQ wrote.

Crews hoped to have the water cleaned up by Wednesday.