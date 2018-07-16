× Boil order still in effect for Panguitch after watershed contamination

PANGUITCH, Utah – A boil order for Panguitch City was still in effect Monday, after a flash flood occurred in the Panguitch City watershed, damaging one of the spring collection boxes the city uses for water.

“The boil order for Panguitch City is still in effect,” the Utah Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) said in a statement Monday. “Crews have taken bacteria samples and were awaiting the results before lifting the order. The boil order came after a flash flood contaminated drinking water sources.”

The flood was due to erosion caused by the Brian Head Fire, the DEQ said.

Water trucks were set up in Panguitch to supply residents with clean water while crews and city officials worked to resolve the issue.