RICHFIELD, Utah - Locals in Richfield are recovering after devastating flash floods over the weekend.

"I was running around trying to stop the water from coming down, but after a while, there's not much you can do," recalled Kirk Harris, who lost more than 200 acres of his sod farm in just 4 hours.

Harris said that kind of loss will likely cost him more than a million dollars.

Pointing out pipelines and water channels ruined because of the flood's flow, Harris said it may take until 2020 to get his sod business back on track.

After working with 30 percent less water this year, Harris said they scrimped and saved to make it through, and now, they still don't have enough to replant.

"We'll probably have to shut down for a year," Harris said.

But he's not the only one hurting. Harris said he helped other neighbors minimize the damage to their homes and land.

Surveying his property, Harris also pointed out the damage done to a gravel pit company down the road from him.

The pit was entirely filled up with water, and a bulldozer sat right in the middle, barely peaking up above the water.

"It's going to take a while to get it all cleaned up," Harris said.

Harris said he's working with Richfield County on a few projects to help minimize flood damage in the future.

Richfield County Commissioner Tooter Ogden said he's been working on getting funding for research projects on the water tables so they can know how to better handle floods in the future.

"Now, we're trying to make it," Ogden said. "Identify these areas; hopefully we can get the funding to help with trying to put in some detention dams.