3 Questions with Bob Evans: Kem Gardner talks Days of ’47 Rodeo, the growth of Utah

It is one of the pillars of the Days of '47 celebration each year in Utah and draws fans by the tens of thousands.

The Days of '47 Rodeo features top-flight cowboys competing in an Olympic style format with gold, silver and bronze medals—and a purse of a million dollars.

Community titan Kem Gardner helped build the new Days of '47 Arena at the State Fair Park, and he sat down with Bob Evans to answer 3 Questions.

You are the Chair of the Days of ’47 Cowboy Games and Rodeo. How difficult is it to put the rodeo on, and to continue to grow it in such a way that the quality increases each year? The Days of ’47 Celebration every year here in Utah is a pillar of the celebration of the pioneers coming west and settling this area of the country. How does the rodeo fit into that celebration? As Utah’s most prominent real estate developer: What concerns you the most about the way Utah is growing, and what are you encouraged about?

Click here for more information and ticketing details for the Days of ’47 Rodeo.