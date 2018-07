Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 13th annual Governor’s Native American Summit is happening July 17th-18th at Utah Valley University. The two-day Summit provides professional development and networking for American Indians in Utah, as well as those who work with tribes, government officials, and cultural organizations. The Summit includes cultural performances as well as sessions devoted to cultural crafts.

Online registration is closed but people can register in person. Cost is $25. For more information click here.