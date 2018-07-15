WATCH: Family receives a special surprise at the Ute Stampede Rodeo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEPHI - What started as a simple game at the Ute Stampede Rodeo turned into a moment one family will cherish forever.

The Gehret family gathered to answer questions from a clown at the rodeo... Little did they know they father Staff Sergeant Curt Gehret had returned from a year-long deployment in the Middle East.

Well when the clown realized he had misplaced their prize for answering the question correctly he instead asked them to turn around for the big reveal.

"I just started crying I was like what the heck, it was crazy," said Gehret's daughter Kaylee.