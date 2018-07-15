× Police recognize man fleeing on stolen motorcycle, wait for him at his house

A West Jordan man is facing charges after fleeing from police on a stolen motorcycle during a traffic stop for what police said was a “simple traffic violation.”

West Jordan Police said they made the stop around eight o’clock Saturday night near 7000 S. Redwood Road, the motorcyclist quickly took off.

However, officers decided not to follow the man, because they recognized him. Instead officers went to 38-year-old Brandon Briggs’ home and waiting for him to return.

About an hour after the stop police said Briggs showed up at his house and was taken into custody without incident.

Police later found out that the motorcycle had been stolen. The bike was found crashed nearby, it is unclear if Briggs caused the crash.

Briggs has been charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, failure to stop at the command of an officer and violation of parole or probation.