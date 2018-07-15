× One killed another shot multiple times in Uintah County domestic incident

VERNAL – Deputies are investigating a deadly domestic violence incident at a townhome complex at 2425 West and 500 North.

According to the Uintah County Sheriff’s Office, during the Saturday night attack, “one of the parties involved was shot multiple times with non-life threatening injuries.”

When law enforcement arrived they say they found the second individual dead at the scene.

At this point, police say there are no suspects at large and there is no threat to the public.

Deputies say they are still interviewing witnesses.