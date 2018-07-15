× Motorcyclist killed in overnight single-vehicle crash

WEST JORDAN – A motorcyclist died late Saturday night after police say they lost control of their bike near 8500 South on Old Bingham Highway.

West Jordan Police say a passing driver found the crash and contacted emergency services. When they arrived, however, the driver had already passed away.

Officers say motorcycle fatalities are on the rise.

“It seems like we’ve seen a spike this year in motorcycle fatalities and motorcycle accidents in general,” said Sergeant J.C. Holt with the West Jordan Police Department. “A lot of that has to do with the weather has been very nice and we have a lot of people out and about on motorcycles.”

Police noted that there is a curve in the road and they believe that’s where the driver lost control however the entire incident remains under investigation.