Flash floods wipe out more than 200 acres in Richfield

RICHFIELD, Utah -- Property owners in Richfield begin to see the aftermath of severe flash flooding.

Flash flood warnings are in place across the State, while parts of Southern and Central Utah have already faced floods in recent days.

Kirk Harris owns around 320 acres in Richfield where flood water was devastating for him and his community.

Harris said he lost around a million dollars as well as 260 acres that have been washed away in the flood.

Harris' property isn't just farm land, he uses it to grow sod to lay on lawns across Utah.

"I've done huge projects like the Capitol, the Draper Temple, the Ogden Temple," Harris said. "Different football fields, baseball fields, schools, parks and tons of houses across the state of Utah.”

Standing next to his mud splattered truck, Harris explained he's not the only one who's been inconvenienced by the flash flood.

"We had to help a lady out of her house that was kind of trapped, because the water was out running around her house,” Harris said.

Channels designed for floods, were spilling over with water running down from a nearby canyon. Harris said they were six to eight feet deep, full of water.

“Probably more water I’ve seen come out of that canyon in the 50 years that I’ve been alive," Harris said. “When you get to a point where you kind of realize there’s no hope, you just try to protect and salvage anything that you can.”