Elko wildfire sparks overnight, quickly spreads to 1,000 acres

ELKO, Nev. – A Red Flag warning has been issued by the National Weather Service while fire crews battle the Silver State Fire that started late Saturday night.

Fire Authorities say The fire started near Elko Mountain and has already spread to more than 1,000 acres.

According to Officials from the Bureau of Land Management in Elko, structures are threatened and the fire remains at zero percent containment.

The National Weather Service says the Red Flag warning indicates ideal conditions for wildfire combustion and rapid spread.

Residents have already been evacuated as the fire is currently threatening between 50 to 100 homes.

The BLM says Last Chance Road to California Avenue is closed.

More than 150 firefighters arrived by Sunday morning and officials say more are on their way.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.