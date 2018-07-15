× Boil order issued for use of Panguitch culinary water

PANGUITCH, Utah — Panguitch City has now been moved to a boil order after flash flooding caused damage, contamination to area’s water supply.

According to the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, Panguitch has now been moved to a boil order, after residents were told not to use any culinary water due to contamination.

Officials said contamination was found in the water supply July 14, when a flash flood caused damage to one of the spring collection boxes, allowing bacterial contaminants that can make humans sick to get into the city’s water supply.

GCSO has now issued a boil order meaning residents can now drink the water, so long as it is boiled first (boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water).

To ensure your water is safe to drink GCSO recommends bringing the water to a boil, letting it boil for one minute and then letting it cool before using it.

GCSO said residents should either boil or continue to use bottled water for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation until further notice.

GCSO said they will let residents know when the tests show no bacteria and boiling is no longer necessary. They believe it could be resolved within one week.

For more information people can contact the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office at 435-676-2678.

They also say general guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by microbes are available from the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline, 1-800-426-4791.