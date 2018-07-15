× Woman’s body found in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah — Officers are investigating after a body was found in Ogden Sunday night.

Ogden police department said they were called around 5 p.m. Sunday after someone found the body in the area of 1000 West and 600 North, in Ogden’s Business Depot.

Police said there does appear to be some “suspicious circumstances” regarding the finding.

Ogden Police said the body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s office to determine the cause of death.

Ogden Police ask that anyone who has information regarding this case contact them via email at detectives@ogdencity.com.

