Rain gives relief, creates obstacles for Dollar Ridge Fire crews

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah — Rain drives fire behavior down, obstacles up for crews battling the Dollar Ridge Fire.

Inclement weather acted as a blessing and a curse for fire crews tackling the Dollar Ridge Fire in Duchesne County Saturday.

According to State fire officials, fire behavior dropped significantly Saturday because of the weather.

However, while rain can help in the firefighting effort, it also creates more obstacles for the crews including debris and mudslides in freshly burned areas.

Areas to the east of Strawberry Reservoir (in evacuation zone W1) including, Pine Hollow, Aspen Grove and 40 Dam Acres will reopen today.

The Dollar Ridge Fire was human caused and ignited July 1. It has since burned 56,732 acres and is now at 60 percent containment.