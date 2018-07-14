× Flash Flood Warning prompts trail closures at Zion National Park

ZION NATIONAL PARK, Utah — The National Park Service has issued a weather advisory for Zion National Park, prompting trail closures.

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Zion National Park, which will remain in effect until 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

The National Park Service has closed The Narrows and all slot canyons in response. The trails will remain closed for two hours after the warning has ended, and should reopen at 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

