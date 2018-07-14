Flash Flood Warning prompts trail closures at Zion National Park

Posted 4:51 pm, July 14, 2018, by , Updated at 05:00PM, July 14, 2018

Flash flood warning issued for Washington County and Zion National Park.

ZION NATIONAL PARK, Utah — The National Park Service has issued a weather advisory for Zion National Park, prompting trail closures.

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Zion National Park, which will remain in effect until 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

The National Park Service has closed The Narrows and all slot canyons in response. The trails will remain closed for two hours after the warning has ended,  and should reopen at 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

Visitors can check current conditions for Zion National Park, HERE.