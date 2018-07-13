× Unified Police looking for missing man with Alzheimer’s disease

MILLCREEK, Utah — Unified Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 79-year-old man who disappeared Friday.

Police said Leon “Hy” Saunders, who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease, was last seen leaving his house at 5:49 a.m., in the area of 2700 E 4600 S.

Saunders, who goes by “Hy,” was recently diagnosed with the disease and he is “fairly high functioning,” a Facebook post from UPD said.

Saunders was last seen wearing a blue parka vest, blue sweater, black sweat pants and sneakers.

Police described him as 5 feet 8 inches tall and 160 pounds.

Anyone with information on Saunders’ whereabouts is urged to call Unified Police at 801-743-7000.