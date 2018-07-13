Landan and Jonathan from The Satisfactory Truck show us how they make their signature dish "Wachos" waffle fry nachos. If you would like to find their truck or book them for an event go to facebook.com/satisfactorytruck, Instagram: @satisfactorytruck or call 801-971-7858
The Satisfactory Truck is serving up “Wachos” waffle fry nachos
