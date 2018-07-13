The Satisfactory Truck is serving up “Wachos” waffle fry nachos

Posted 3:44 pm, July 13, 2018, by

Landan and  Jonathan from The Satisfactory Truck show us how they make their signature dish "Wachos" waffle fry nachos. If you would like to find their truck or book them for an event go to facebook.com/satisfactorytruck,  Instagram: @satisfactorytruck or call 801-971-7858