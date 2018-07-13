Tanker rolls, spills crude oil into Price River in Carbon Co.

CARBON COUNTY, Utah — An oil tanker rolled over on Hwy. 6 in Carbon County Thursday night, which forced officials to close the highway as workers cleaned up a large oil spill.

According to the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office, the tanker entered oncoming traffic and hit a bridge in the westbound lane of Hwy. 6 near the Carbonville on-ramp.

“The rollover left the tanker severely damaged leaking an approximate 8,000 gallons of waxy crude oil on to the highway and spilling into the Price River below,” a Facebook post from the Sheriff’s Office said.

Hazardous materials crews placed booms at multiple locations downstream of the spill.

“Price River Water Improvement District is aware of the situation as is the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and would like everyone to know that the drinking water is safe, this incident took place below the water treatment plant, meaning that the spill is not affecting drinking water or agricultural water,” the Facebook post said.

Traffic along Hwy. 6 has been diverted from the Carbonville exit through Carbonville as workers clean up the scene.