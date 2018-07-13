× Stan Lee tells fans he’s back and pledges to stay in touch more

Stan Lee wants fans to know he’s returned and plans on staying in better contact.

The Marvel Comics icon’s official Twitter account tweeted a video of Lee on Thursday with the caption “I’M BACK! — Stan.”

“This is Stan Lee. I hope you haven’t forgotten me,” he said. “You better not have forgotten me.”

Lee appeared to joke about why he’s not been in communication with his fans.

“It’s taken me a while to get used to being 79 years old,” said Lee, who is actually 95. “I’ve found 78…that was easy.”

“But I figured no sacrifice is too great for my fans so I want to start reaching out again,” Lee added. “We’ve been together so many generations, and I don’t want that to stop.”

Lee has had a rough past year.

His wife of 69 years, Joan Lee, died in July 2017.

This past May Lee filed a suit against his former company, Pow! Entertainment, alleging it conspired with two employees to steal his identity.

On Monday the company announced that the suit had been dismissed by Lee.

“The whole thing has been confusing to everyone, including myself and the fans, but I am now happy to be surrounded by those who want the best for me,” Lee said in a statement. “I am thrilled to put the lawsuit behind me, get back to business with my friends and colleagues at POW! and launch the next wave of amazing characters and stories!”

On Wednesday the company announced it is once again running Lee’s social media accounts.

“We at POW! Entertainment will only write in Stan’s voice when it is actually Stan making a personal statement,” a post on Lee’s official site read. “These messages will include the signoff “Stan” at the end, so you will know exactly what content is coming from Stan himself. All other posts and articles will be shared by POW! Entertainment to deliver Stan-influenced content and general pop culture news.”

In his video, Lee expressed that he views his fans as friends and hopes they feel the same.

He also said he plans to stay in better touch.

“I’m warning you, I’m back again with new energy, and new care, and new protestations of the fact that I love my fans,” Lee said before ending with his trademark “Excelsior.”