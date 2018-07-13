× One dead after police chase ends in collision in American Fork

AMERICAN FORK, Utah — One man is dead and two more are injured after a police chase led to a collision.

The crash happened around 9:30 Friday morning at 900 West State Street in American Fork.

According to Sgt. Josh Christensen, American Fork Police Department, a Utah County Sheriff’s Office deputy was making a traffic stop at 500 West State Street when the driver, a man in his twenties, sped away.

“They started on Main Street and ended up on the freeway in American Fork, quickly exited in Lehi, and came back into American Fork on State Street,” Sgt Christensen said.

The chase ended when the vehicle ran a red light and hit a white passenger car turning left.

The passenger car was occupied by an elderly couple.

“The elderly male suffered fatal injuries,” Sgt. Christensen said. The elderly woman was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

According to Sgt. Christensen, the driver of the speeding car has a history with fleeing from police officers.

He was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

“We’re currently investigating possible impairment at this time, but it’s still early in that investigation,” Sgt. Christensen said.