Motorcyclist flown to hospital after crash at Utah Motorsports Campus

TOOELE, Utah — A man was taken to the hospital after crashing his motorcycle at Utah Motorsports Campus Friday afternoon.

A representative for UMC said the motorist was doing laps at the campus when he crashed into a wall of tires at an unknown speed around 1:30 p.m.

UMC has their own medical staff that quickly responded to the accident.

The man was airlifted to an area hospital in unknown condition, according to the representative.