Motorcyclist flown to hospital after crash at Utah Motorsports Campus
TOOELE, Utah — A man was taken to the hospital after crashing his motorcycle at Utah Motorsports Campus Friday afternoon.
A representative for UMC said the motorist was doing laps at the campus when he crashed into a wall of tires at an unknown speed around 1:30 p.m.
UMC has their own medical staff that quickly responded to the accident.
The man was airlifted to an area hospital in unknown condition, according to the representative.
40.584847 -112.373440