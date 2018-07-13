Man injured after crashing his motorcycle at the Utah Motorsports Campus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah -- A man crashed his motorcycle while doing laps at the Utah Motorsports Campus in Tooele County Friday.

Investigators say he tried to take a corner too fast and crashed into a wall of tires.

He was flown to a hospital but was conscious at the time.

His condition is still unknown.

It happened during an event where riders can test the limits of their bikes in a safe environment.

"Sometimes that ends in an unfortunate accident but it's the safest place to wreck on the earth," said Travis Child who owns Apex Track Days. "If you're going to wreck a motorcycle this is where you wanna do it."

Child says the track is safer than the open road because there are no other cars or trucks to worry about.

Also, if there is a crash, a medical response team is at the track for a quick response.