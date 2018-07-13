× Man hit and killed by UTA Frontrunner train in American Fork

AMERICAN FORK, Utah — A 53-year-old man was hit and killed by a UTA Frontrunner train in American Fork Friday.

UTA spokesman Carl Arky says the man was walking westbound on 200 South near 487 West around 7:00 p.m.

The crossing arms were coming down and alarms and flashing lights were active Arky says, but the man continued to walk across the tracks.

UTA Police and the Utah Medical Examiner are on scene investigating just what happened.

The man’s name will not be released until his next of kin are notified.