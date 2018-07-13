Judge says BYU Police must obey open records law

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- In a summary judgment, Judge Laura Scott sided with the Salt Lake Tribune in a dispute over the jurisdiction of state open records laws.

The Tribune asked police for records of police interaction with Brigham Young University's Title IX and Honor Code offices as Tribune reporters investigated the treatment of students alleging sexual assault.

The Tribune's stories about assault victims subjected to honor code investigations won a Pulitzer prize in 2017.

