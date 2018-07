Moscow — Former Utah Governor Jon Huntsman Jr. is now the U.S. Ambassador to Russia.

He’s winning over young Russians with his musical talents.

Huntsman played keyboards with a band called “Leonid & Friends” that does very good covers of the American band Chicago in a special concert called “Chicagovich.”

The concert took place at the massive Yota Arena in Moscow on June 16, but it just made its way to YouTube.