Join Chelsie Hightower for Dance Elevated. July 31 - August 4, 2018, at the University of Utah School of Dance where dancers 10-18 years old and from a beginner to advanced can learn from top teachers in the industry who want to help the dancers receive the most from their training. The camp will also incorporate a sports psychologist to help the dancers learn how to build self-confidence, how to navigate mental blocks, how to handle pressure and how to move forward with confidence in their dance career. For more information, visit Danceelevated.com.
