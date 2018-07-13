× BYU Police’s records should be subject to open-records laws, judge rules

PROVO, Utah — A Utah judge has ruled that the Brigham Young University Police Department is a governmental entity and should have to comply with Utah’s open-records laws, The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Third District Judge Laura Scott issued the one-page ruling Friday morning.

The law enforcement arm of the university, owned by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, has contended that it is exempt from the state’s Government Records Access and Management Act (GRAMA) because it is part of a private university.

But a lawsuit the Tribune filed in 2016 argued that BYU’s police force should be open to public records requests because it has “full-spectrum” law enforcement authority under state law.

