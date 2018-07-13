Banh Mi Sandwich

Ingredients

3 to 4 french rolls

¼ daikon julienned or white carrot

1 carrot julienned

2 tbsp of rice vinegar

1 cucumber

1 jalapeno

1 large sprig of cilantro

½ red onion

Pork marinade

2 thin pork cutlets

3 tbsp honey

2 tbsp dark sesame oil

1 tbsp coriander seed

2 tbsp soy sauce

1 tbsp tomato paste

1 tbsp brown sugar

2 tsp garlic diced

2 tsp ginger

1 tbsp chili flakes

Spicy Mayo

2 tbsp Mayo

1 tbsp hoisin sauce

1 tbsp sriracha

1 tsp lime juice

Directions

Start by pounding and tenderizing the pork. Cover with plastic wrap and use a flat tenderizer and flatten the meat as much as you can until almost translucent. Marinate with honey, sesame oil, toasted coriander seed, soy sauce, tomato paste, brown sugar, diced garlic and ginger with a little chili flakes. Baste meat with marinade and let rest at least 20 minutes covered in the fridge up to 6 hours. The longer you marinate the stronger the flavors will incorporate into the meat.

Lightly pickle your vegetables(Carrots,daikon and red onions) in rice vinegar and a little touch of salt. Let the veggies sit in the vinegar for at least 20 minutes until the become soft but still crisp the longer you pickle the softer they will get. Julienne the cucumbers and thinly slice your jalapenos and set aside.

Then on a grill on high heat around 400 degrees cook the thin pork until you achieve perfect marks on both sides. Since the meat will be so thin it will cook quickly. About 2-3 minutes on each side. Remove from heat and let rest.

Slice your french roll in half with the butterfly technique without slicing all the way through. Slightly cover the bread with the mayo spread and open the bread so that the mayo is facing upwards. Preheat an oven to 400 degrees and place the bread on a lined sheet pan to toast the bread. Heat until a light golden brown 3-4 minutes total.

To assemble the sandwich place the pork over the toasted bun on top of the pork place the pickled vegetables then line with jalapenos, cucumbers and fresh cilantro. Press down with a knife to fold the sandwich and enjoy!

