LONE PEAK, Utah -- A K-9 officer with the Lone Peak Police Department is getting a special gift.

"Arko" will soon get a bullet and stab resistant vest to wear when he's on duty and in harm's way.

The vest is a charitable donation from a group called "Vested Interest in K9's."

The vests provide a lot of protection for the police dogs but can cost between $1700 and $2200.

Delivery is expected in eight to 10 weeks.