This year, be sure to visit the greatest parade of homes you’ve ever seen! The Northern Wasatch Parade of Homes has an assembly of homes more awe-inspiring and majestic than they’ve ever had before. See splendid views of lakes and valleys like you’ve never seen before, exciting recreation rooms and inspiring architecture from some of the best architects in Utah. Whether you are looking at ideas for your own home or just coming by to see the spectacle, there is something for everyone to see!

24th Annual Northern Wasatch Parade of Homes

July 6-21 Open Monday through Thursday 3:00 – 9:00 pm

Friday and Saturday 10am – 9pm

Closed Sundays

Admission is $13, $2 off using promo code Fox13

Buy tickets online at NorthernWasatchParade.com