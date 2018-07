Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. —Two historic space launch towers were demolished Thursday morning at Cape Canaveral.

According to Space Flight Now, the launch pads were built more than six decades ago.

NASA's first three Mars rovers - Sojourner, Spirit and Opportunity - were launched there, as were dozens of GPS navigation-related flights and numerous scientific, commercial and military payloads, a report from Space Flight Now said.

Brig. Gen. Wayne Monteith of the 45th Space Wing at Patrick Air Force Base gave the all-clear for the demolition, according to a Facebook post from the base.