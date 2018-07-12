Utah’s governor may call a special session that includes online sales tax collection

SALT LAKE CITY — Governor Gary Herbert may call a special session next week that could include a fast-tracked bill to allow states to collect online sales tax.

Rep. Steve Eliason, R-Sandy, made the announcement at the beginning of the Utah State Legislature’s Revenue & Tax Interim Committee.

The bill is being drafted right now. It would allow Utah to require online retailers to collect sales tax.

Gov. Herbert has complained the state is losing more than $200 million in sales tax from online purchases.

