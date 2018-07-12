Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- The Utah Department of Public Safety is hiring 911 dispatchers to make sure there is someone on the other end of the line when emergency calls come in.

The D.P.S. is looking for qualified people interested in the job and is offering a $5,000 signing bonus.

Chris Reukert, communications manager for the D.P.S. was in the FOX 13 news studio Thursday to talk about the need for dispatchers.

"Without a 911 dispatcher, there`s no one to answer the 911 call and emergency responders aren`t dispatched," Reukert said.

The department is looking for people who can multitask, and work in a fast paced environment that can be stressful.

If you'd like to apply, click here: