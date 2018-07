× Missing boy with autism found in West Valley

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A boy who disappeared in Taylorsville has been located, according to Unified Police.

Police said the boy, whose first name is Wyatt, has been last seen going east on 4700 S from 2700 W on a silver scooter.

Wyatt, an 11-year-old with low-functioning autism, was located at a 7-Eleven in West Valley City.